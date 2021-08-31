Human Resource Services today launched its new visual verification process to ensure all employees are compliant with the State of Washington’s COVID‑19 vaccination requirement.

The new process, which supersedes WSU’s previous vaccination declaration system, applies to all employees regardless of work location. Exemptions for medical or religious reasons must be submitted via Workday by Oct. 4.

All WSU employees, including faculty, administrative professionals, classified staff, temporary hourly workers (both student and non-student), graduate assistants, public and academic affiliates and contingent workers must verify their vaccination status via Workday.

HRS will outline the requirements of the new mandate via direct emails to employees Sept. 1.

Per the governor’s order, all state employees, including those affiliated with WSU, must be fully vaccinated or obtain a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 18. WSU employees who fail to meet this deadline will be prohibited from engaging in work.

Information on the vaccination verification process and other frequently asked questions can be found on HRS’ website.

Opportunities for training will be hosted by HRS in September. Staff are also prepared to answer any additional questions employees have. Further information on the university’s response to COVID‑19 can be found on its website.

Student-specific information, including the new religious exemption process, will be released on Thursday. Information about the student vaccination requirement can be found at the Cougar Health Services website.