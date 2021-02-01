WSU Podcasts
Ask Dr. Universe
WSU’s favorite cat scientist answers science questions from kids around the world with the assistance of Washington State researchers. You can also read Dr. Universe’s articles.
Viewscapes
Stories from Washington State Magazine take you into the lives, research, and experiences of the WSU community, where Cougs from all over talk with us about everything from new ideas and fascinating memories to books and food.
Food Safety in a Minute
This minute-long podcast from WSU Extension offers handy, easy-to-apply tips to avoid food-borne illness. This series delves into issues ranging from holiday food safety to packing school lunches, how to store canned food, and more.
Farm Walks
A chance for farmers to learn from farmers. Although no longer being produced from actual farms because of the pandemic, this popular podcast still has the same mission as the original.
Wheat Beat
Explore the world of small grain production and research with WSU faculty, U.S. Agriculture Department scientists and more. Episodes run about 10 minutes and cover everything from herbicide-resistant weeds to malt barley for brewers.
Inside Industry
Learn about WSU’s Innovation and Research Engagement Office and how to work with industry partners to fund research.
fly on the wall
Fly on the wall features conversations with WSU Fine Arts Professor Squeak Meisel and artists. Most chats feature the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU visiting artist programs.
Traverse Talks with Sueann Ramella
Insightful conversations to connect and learn about the humanity in us by exploring culture, identity and art. Hosted by Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Sueann Ramella.
About WSU
A selection of programs about Washington State, produced by alumni and friends.
Wazzu Nation
This podcast “covers everything Washington State” from Cosmic Crisp® apples and athletics to COVID‑19 town halls and research. “Brother Darrell” Prowse (’73 Comm.) co‑hosts and produces the show.
WSU Coors Light Cougar Podcast
Join WSU Football’s “Chief of Staff-Super” Dave Emerick, All‑Pac/NFL quarterback Alex Brink, Coug great and NFL fullback Jedzilla Collins, and play-by-play voice Matt Chazanow at the round table.
Podcast vs. Everyone – CougCenter Hour
Alums Jeff Nusser and Craig Powers discuss WSU athletics in Podcast vs. Everyone. The CougCenter Hour is hosted by alum Michael Preston.
The Breadlab
WSU’s Breadlab in Skagit County has been featured on many podcasts about sourdough, flavor, and the nutrition and functionality of regional and obscure wheats, barley, other small grains.