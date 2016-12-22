RICHLAND, Wash. – A class of 12 education students at Washington State University Tri-Cities and adults with developmental disabilities are sharing lunch, games and activities once a month to make friends and develop their professional and social skills. » More …
PROSSER, Wash. – Washington’s wine industry let out a collective sigh of relief this week as a stiff shot of cold weather gave way to much milder temperatures – just in time for the winter solstice. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Animals can get through winter in all kinds of ways. We cats like to curl up on a cozy couch. Some penguins huddle in groups to create heat. A lot of birds fly south to warmer weather. Perhaps you put on mittens and a coat. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University is launching an initiative with INTO University Partnerships to increase international diversity. The effort is an essential step in the Drive to 25, the university’s commitment to achieving recognition as one of the nation’s top 25 public research universities by 2030. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Wound healing, smart textiles, biodegradable hydraulic fluid and estimation of apple crops with a smartphone are some of the innovations that are closer to reaching the market thanks to the Commercialization Gap Fund (CGF) at Washington State University. » More …
By Marcia Hill Gossard, College of Veterinary Medicine
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University-led research team found households in rural Africa that vaccinate their cattle for East Coast fever increased their income and spent the additional money on food and education. Researchers also found that when fewer cattle died from the fever, girls were more likely to attend secondary school. » More …