WSU News

Unseasonable greetings for Washington state’s vineyards

Wine grapes in the major viticulture region of eastern Washington withstood the recent slug of arctic air.

By Linda Weiford, WSU News

PROSSER, Wash. – Washington’s wine industry let out a collective sigh of relief this week as a stiff shot of cold weather gave way to much milder temperatures – just in time for the winter solstice. » More …

Weird wintry mix – the day it graupeled outside

By Nic Loyd, WSU meteorologist, and Linda Weiford, WSU News

SPOKANE, Wash. – We in the Inland Northwest have been waist-deep in heavy snowfall predictions, but when was the last time you heard a forecast calling for a graupel storm? » More …

Computer models find ancient solutions to modern problems

WSU scientists use data from archaeological sites like the 1,200-year-old Pueblo Bonito in Chaco Canyon, N.M., to study how ancient peoples adapted to climate change in the American Southwest. (Photo by Nate Crabtree)

By Will Ferguson, College of Arts & Sciences

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University archaeologists are at the helm of new research using sophisticated computer technology to learn how past societies responded to climate change. » More …

Ask Dr. Universe: Why do animals hibernate?

PULLMAN, Wash. – Animals can get through winter in all kinds of ways. We cats like to curl up on a cozy couch. Some penguins huddle in groups to create heat. A lot of birds fly south to warmer weather. Perhaps you put on mittens and a coat. » More …

New initiative will enhance WSU diversity, global reach

By Craig Lawson, International Programs

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University is launching an initiative with INTO University Partnerships to increase international diversity. The effort is an essential step in the Drive to 25, the university’s commitment to achieving recognition as one of the nation’s top 25 public research universities by 2030. » More …

Gap fund awards help get WSU innovations to market

By Alyssa Patrick, Office of Research

PULLMAN, Wash. – Wound healing, smart textiles, biodegradable hydraulic fluid and estimation of apple crops with a smartphone are some of the innovations that are closer to reaching the market thanks to the Commercialization Gap Fund (CGF) at Washington State University. » More …

Vaccinating increases family wealth, girls’ education

By Marcia Hill Gossard, College of Veterinary Medicine

PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University-led research team found households in rural Africa that vaccinate their cattle for East Coast fever increased their income and spent the additional money on food and education. Researchers also found that when fewer cattle died from the fever, girls were more likely to attend secondary school. » More …