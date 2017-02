By Hope Belli Tinney, Washington SBDC

MONROE, Wash. – Sometimes Thea Heineman cannot quite believe that she and her husband Aaron are owners of the Monroe Montessori School. Founded in 1978 by Allan and Gayle Washburn, the school serves approximately 130 families in Snohomish County and has a student population of 150 with classes for toddlers through third grade. » More …