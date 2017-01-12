PULLMAN, Wash. – Kirk H. Schulz, president of Washington State University, will deliver his first State of the University Address to faculty, staff, students and community members at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the CUB ballroom. A public reception will follow. » More …
By Seth Truscott, College of Agricultural, Human & Natural Resource Sciences
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – With a hybrid crop called Salish Blue, scientists at Washington State University have combined wheat and wheatgrass in a new species with the potential to help Pacific Northwest farmers and the environment. » More …
By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University researchers have developed a soy-based air filter that can capture toxic chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, that current air filters can’t. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Washington State University Global Campus among the top 15 undergraduate online degree programs in the nation. The publication also ranked WSU’s online MBA 27th in the nation and the online graduate engineering program 28th – a nine-place improvement from last year. » More …
By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture
PULLMAN, Wash. – Researchers at Washington State University have discovered a new type of cooperative photosynthesis that could be used in engineering microbial communities for waste treatment and bioenergy production. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University physicist Matthew McCluskey wasn’t trying to invent the next generation of material characterization microscopes, but when he couldn’t get the results he wanted from the best on the market, he improvised. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – The frigid temperatures, blowing and drifting snow responsible for school delays and road closures in the eastern half of Washington state “is like something you’d see in the Dakotas – not here,” said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet. » More …