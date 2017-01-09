By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture
PULLMAN, Wash. – Researchers at Washington State University have discovered a new type of cooperative photosynthesis that could be used in engineering microbial communities for waste treatment and bioenergy production.
PULLMAN, Wash.—Washington State University faculty members who make significant contributions to the Honors College and its students can be nominated or apply through Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 to be a member of the second cohort of Honors Faculty Fellows.
PULLMAN, Wash.—Washington State University will introduce five recipients of this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award at a ceremony in the CUB Senior Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Combining the mysticism of Africa with the excitement of a theatrical cirque performance, "Americaʹs Got Talent" finalist Cirque Zuma Zuma will bring non-stop action and African culture to Washington State University for two shows on Saturday, Jan. 28. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Daggy Hall's Jones Theatre.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University physicist Matthew McCluskey wasn't trying to invent the next generation of material characterization microscopes, but when he couldn't get the results he wanted from the best on the market, he improvised.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Hiking up mountain trails with a full-size cello on her back and playing music to the sky has given Ruth Boden, associate professor of music at Washington State University, some unique perspectives on the nature of music and life.
PULLMAN, Wash. – The frigid temperatures, blowing and drifting snow responsible for school delays and road closures in the eastern half of Washington state "is like something you'd see in the Dakotas – not here," said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University's AgWeatherNet.
RICHLAND, Wash. – A class of 12 education students at Washington State University Tri-Cities and adults with developmental disabilities are sharing lunch, games and activities once a month to make friends and develop their professional and social skills.