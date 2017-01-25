PULLMAN, Wash. – Rabies vaccine work by professors Thumbi Mwangi and Felix Lankester to address the problem of infectious diseases crossing borders in Kenya, Tanzania and throughout Africa is part of a comprehensive article in the recent issue of Science magazine. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Our world is full of slime makers. Slugs and snails leave behind gooey trails. Bacteria can create layers of slippery slime in water pipes. Even your body makes its own kind of slime. In our joints, we have slime that helps protect our bones. » More …
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Heritage University have signed two agreements to streamline the path for Heritage students to become pharmacists, starting with the class entering in the fall. » More …
By Scott Weybright, College of Agricultural, Human & Natural Resource Sciences
PULLMAN, Wash. – For many high school and minority students who grow up in agriculture families, leaving the farm is a primary goal. But Washington State University’s Spark program is igniting interest among these teens in rewarding, profitable jobs in ag, where vacancies far outnumber applicants. » More …
SPOKANE, Wash. – Opioid resistance therapy using methadone is regarded as one of the most effective treatments for opioid use disorders as well as for helping to reduce HIV risks. Such therapy, however, is not available in Russia. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University President Kirk Schulz will deliver his first State of the University address at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the CUB auditorium. A question and answer session and reception will follow. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – After initially announcing a two-hour delay in starting classes, Washington State University today suspended operations on its Pullman campus for the balance of the day due to inclement weather. All scheduled classes are cancelled and only essential services, including student housing, dining and health services, will be provided. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – While the 45-50 degree weather predicted mid-week in parts of the Pacific Northwest will bring long-awaited relief from frigid temperatures, snow and freezing rain, the warmup could trigger creek and river overflow and landslides, said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet. » More …