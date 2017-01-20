PULLMAN, Wash. – The Board of Regents of Washington State University will hold a regularly scheduled meeting January 26 and 27 at the WSU Tri Cities Consolidated Information Center (CIC) in Richland, Washington. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – After initially announcing a two-hour delay in starting classes, Washington State University today suspended operations on its Pullman campus for the balance of the day due to inclement weather. All scheduled classes are cancelled and only essential services, including student housing, dining and health services, will be provided. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – While the 45-50 degree weather predicted mid-week in parts of the Pacific Northwest will bring long-awaited relief from frigid temperatures, snow and freezing rain, the warmup could trigger creek and river overflow and landslides, said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – Kirk H. Schulz, president of Washington State University, will deliver his first State of the University Address to faculty, staff, students and community members at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the CUB ballroom. A public reception will follow. » More …
By Seth Truscott, College of Agricultural, Human & Natural Resource Sciences
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – With a hybrid crop called Salish Blue, scientists at Washington State University have combined wheat and wheatgrass in a new species with the potential to help Pacific Northwest farmers and the environment. » More …
By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University researchers have developed a soy-based air filter that can capture toxic chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, that current air filters can’t. » More …
PULLMAN, Wash. – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Washington State University Global Campus among the top 15 undergraduate online degree programs in the nation. The publication also ranked WSU’s online MBA 27th in the nation and the online graduate engineering program 28th – a nine-place improvement from last year. » More …