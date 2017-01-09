 Skip to main content Skip to navigation
WSU researchers discover unique microbial photosynthesis

By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture

PULLMAN, Wash. – Researchers at Washington State University have discovered a  new type of cooperative photosynthesis that could be used in engineering microbial communities for waste treatment and bioenergy production. » More …

African talent will dazzle in cirque-style performances at WSU Jan. 28

By Gail Siegel, WSU Performing Arts

PULLMAN, Wash. — Combining the mysticism of Africa with the excitement of a theatrical cirque performance, “Americaʹs Got Talent” finalist Cirque Zuma Zuma will bring non-stop action and African culture to Washington State University for two shows on Saturday, Jan. 28. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Daggy Hall’s Jones Theatre. » More …

Need for a better microscope prompts launch of a startup

By WIll Ferguson, College of Arts & Sciences

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University physicist Matthew McCluskey wasn’t trying to invent the next generation of material characterization microscopes, but when he couldn’t get the results he wanted from the best on the market, he improvised. » More …

WSU music professor plays to crowds, clouds

By Adriana Aumen, College of Arts & Sciences

 PULLMAN, Wash. – Hiking up mountain trails with a full-size cello on her back and playing music to the sky has given Ruth Boden, associate professor of music at Washington State University, some unique perspectives on the nature of music and life. » More …

Arctic wind, snow drifts make rare appearance

Snow-covered-car

By Linda Weiford, WSU News

PULLMAN, Wash. – The frigid temperatures, blowing and drifting snow responsible for school delays and road closures in the eastern half of Washington state “is like something you’d see in the Dakotas – not here,” said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet. » More …