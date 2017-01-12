 Skip to main content Skip to navigation
Online psychology degree ranks among nation’s best

By Adriana Aumen, College of Arts & Sciences

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University recently was recognized for excellence in psychology education among colleges and universities nationwide. » More …

President to give State of the University address Jan. 18

PULLMAN, Wash. – Kirk H. Schulz, president of Washington State University, will deliver his first State of the University Address to faculty, staff, students and community members at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the CUB ballroom. A public reception will follow. » More …

Scientists discover perennial hybrid of wheat, wheatgrass

By Seth Truscott, College of Agricultural, Human & Natural Resource Sciences

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – With a hybrid crop called Salish Blue, scientists at Washington State University have combined wheat and wheatgrass in a new species with the potential to help Pacific Northwest farmers and the environment. » More …

Researchers develop environmentally friendly, soy air filter

By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University researchers have developed a soy-based air filter that can capture toxic chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, that current air filters can’t. » More …

WSU online degrees rank among nation’s best

PULLMAN, Wash. – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Washington State University Global Campus among the top 15 undergraduate online degree programs in the nation. The publication also ranked WSU’s online MBA 27th in the nation and the online graduate engineering program 28th – a nine-place improvement from last year. » More …

Researchers discover unique microbial photosynthesis

By Tina Hilding, Voiland College of Engineering & Architecture

PULLMAN, Wash. – Researchers at Washington State University have discovered a  new type of cooperative photosynthesis that could be used in engineering microbial communities for waste treatment and bioenergy production. » More …

Need for a better microscope prompts launch of a startup

By WIll Ferguson, College of Arts & Sciences

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University physicist Matthew McCluskey wasn’t trying to invent the next generation of material characterization microscopes, but when he couldn’t get the results he wanted from the best on the market, he improvised. » More …

Arctic wind, snow drifts make rare appearance

By Linda Weiford, WSU News

Snow-covered-carPULLMAN, Wash. – The frigid temperatures, blowing and drifting snow responsible for school delays and road closures in the eastern half of Washington state “is like something you’d see in the Dakotas – not here,” said meteorologist Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet. » More …