Unvaccinated WSU employees planning to get the Pfizer vaccine in time to comply with the state’s vaccination requirement have until Sept. 13 to get their first shot.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requires all state employees, including those who work for WSU and other public institutions of higher education, to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. Exemptions are allowed for religious and medical reasons.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart. A WSU employee would need to get the first dose no later than Sept. 13, then the second dose by Oct. 4 and would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks later on Oct. 18. The Pfizer vaccine was the first to receive full FDA approval.

The last day to get the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and still comply with the mandate is Oct. 4.

Employees getting the Moderna vaccine, which is administered in two doses 28 days apart, would have needed to receive their first dose by Sept. 6.

To find a location where vaccination appointments are available, please visit the state’s Vaccine Locator website.

The employee COVID‑19 Vaccination Verification process is done within Workday:

Log into Workday

Click Requests

Create Request

Type COVID‑19 Vaccination Verification in the request type field and click okay

Read the entire statement and select the statement that corresponds with your vaccination status

Click submit

Once completed, employees show their CDC COVID‑19 Vaccination Record Card or other acceptable supporting documentation to their appropriate supervisor or manager.

More information on the vaccination verification process can be found on Human Resource Services’ website.