COVID‑19: Expertise from WSU

WSU faculty and staff are working on multiple aspects of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID‑19) situation that has transformed society—from tracking the disease and modeling healthcare responses to dealing with the fall out of mass social distancing efforts, including economic impacts, food security, voting issues and the simple boredom of isolation. As Washington state’s land grant university, WSU has experts not only in the lab but on the ground helping individuals and communities respond to this unprecedented event in one of the most hard‑hit regions of the country.

The impacts of COVID‑19 may be felt for a long time, and research and response efforts are rapidly evolving. Please check back periodically and follow @WSUNews for more updates.