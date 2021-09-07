Washington State University is hosting SEL-WSU Collaboration Week Sept. 13–17 to celebrate the long-term relationship between Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and the university.

The weeklong celebration on the WSU Pullman campus will feature opportunities for students, faculty and staff to interact with SEL professionals, as well as several other informational events. Online viewing also will be available.

“SEL is engaged across the WSU system and is a strong Pullman community partner,” said Noel Schulz, WSU’s first lady and the Edmund O. Schweitzer III Chair in Power Apparatus and Systems in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. “They have provided years of support to the university in philanthropy, sponsored research, student internships, and recruitment and more. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Based in Pullman, SEL was founded by WSU alumnus Ed Schweitzer and has grown to a worldwide organization with over 5,300 employees.

Over the past three decades, for example, Schweitzer, his wife, Beatriz, and the employee-owners of the company have together contributed more than $3.7 million to WSU. That support has spread across nearly every WSU campus and college as well as signature programs such as Extension, Northwest Public Broadcasting, International Programs and Cougar Athletics.

Of that amount, $1.6 million has come directly from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer.

All events will be offered for live viewing online and be held in the CUB Ballroom pending WSU COVID‑19 policies. More information about the agenda and links for online viewing can be found on the WSU Office of Corporate Engagement’s website.