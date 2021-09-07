Washington State University is hosting SEL-WSU Collaboration Week Sept. 13–17 to celebrate the long-term relationship between Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and the university.
The weeklong celebration on the WSU Pullman campus will feature opportunities for students, faculty and staff to interact with SEL professionals, as well as several other informational events. Online viewing also will be available.
“SEL is engaged across the WSU system and is a strong Pullman community partner,” said Noel Schulz, WSU’s first lady and the Edmund O. Schweitzer III Chair in Power Apparatus and Systems in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. “They have provided years of support to the university in philanthropy, sponsored research, student internships, and recruitment and more. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”
Based in Pullman, SEL was founded by WSU alumnus Ed Schweitzer and has grown to a worldwide organization with over 5,300 employees.
Over the past three decades, for example, Schweitzer, his wife, Beatriz, and the employee-owners of the company have together contributed more than $3.7 million to WSU. That support has spread across nearly every WSU campus and college as well as signature programs such as Extension, Northwest Public Broadcasting, International Programs and Cougar Athletics.
Of that amount, $1.6 million has come directly from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer.
All events will be offered for live viewing online and be held in the CUB Ballroom pending WSU COVID‑19 policies. More information about the agenda and links for online viewing can be found on the WSU Office of Corporate Engagement’s website.
Schedule
- Monday, Sept. 13
- 4–5 p.m.
Interview with Ed Schweitzer and Dave WhiteheadWSU Murrow Student will interview SEL’s President Edmund O. Schweitzer III and CEO Dave Whitehead asking about their career paths from WSU to running a global company. This event also will be webcast on YouTube.
- 5–6 p.m.
ReceptionMeet the President and CEO.
- Wednesday, Sept. 15
- 3–4 p.m.
Student Focused Session: Speed Networking with SEL and Ferdinand’s GrabbersSEL representatives from HR and other units including business and engineering will be on hand to offer career advice related to finding internships, interviewing, career opportunities and more.
Participants visiting three different networking tables get a WSU ice cream grabber.
- Thursday, Sept. 16
- 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Why everyone should care about cybersecurity and what are SEL’s best practices?A panel of SEL experts will discuss why cybersecurity is important to all of us and best practices for organizations and individuals. This event also will be webcast on YouTube.