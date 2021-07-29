Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine announced the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health has been renamed the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.

The name change better recognizes the growing impact of the Allen School’s global research portfolio on human health. It also marks the next step in the Allen School’s mission of exploring, understanding, and developing interventions within the human-animal-environment interface—and improving lives around the world.

In addition, the name change also reflects the Allen School’s growing engagement with the social sciences in recognition of their critical importance to healthy communities and better represents WSU’s faculty across all disciplines.

The decision was approved by the Allen Family Foundation and WSU Board of Regents. For more information on the Allen School please visit globalhealth.wsu.edu.