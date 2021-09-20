The WSU College of Education’s annual Research Conversation series returns for the fall semester, beginning Sept. 30 at 12:10 p.m. via Zoom.

The series features research presentations from college faculty. These presentations give faculty the opportunity to engage their peers, and students through discussion on their research endeavors.

The series’ first guess, Johnny Lupinacci, is an associate professor of cultural studies and social thought in education. Lupinacci’s research focuses on harmful behaviors that are inherited from Western culture and fostered through schools and how educational leaders and researchers come to recognize these. He co-hosts the talk radio show Bust-ED Pencils, is co-author of the book EcoJustice Education, and was a recipient of the Washington Education Research Association’s Research Award in 2018.

Other scheduled presentations include:

Oct. 29. Anne Cox, kinesiology professor

Dec. 1. Yong Chae Rhee, sport management associate professor

All are invited to attend the conversations through Zoom. More information on the series, including Zoom links, can be found at education.wsu.edu/researchconversations.