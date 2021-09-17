The UI-Assist program led by Washington State University was recognized as a key achievement of the U.S.-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership when the two nations’ energy ministers met earlier this month.

UI-Assist, which stands for the U.S.-India CollAborative For Smart DiStribution System WIth Storage, is a consortium of 30 U.S. and Indian partners that aims to bridge the gap between smart grid, storage, and renewable energy research, and facilitate adoption by utilities around the world.

It is led by Noel Schulz and co-lead by Anurag Srivastava, both professors in WSU School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. Other involved WSU faculty include Christine Horne from the Department of Sociology as well as Anjan Bose and Adam Hahn from the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Read the full U.S.-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership report which lists the accomplishments of the effort.