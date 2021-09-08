Terrarium planting, painting, and dog petting are among the fun activities planned for a welcome event on Friday, Sept. 10, from 1–4 p.m., at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center on the Pullman campus.

The WSU community is invited to enjoy free food, music, activities, and an opportunity to learn about the services provided by the Division of Student Affairs.

Jason Abrams, a principal assistant in Student Affairs and a member of the planning team, said the reception celebrates the return of both students and cultural events to the center.

“We designed this event to utilize all the spaces, both inside and outside of the cultural center, to show what the facility is capable of in educating and bringing people together,” Abrams said.

Making personal connections

The event will feature three food trucks serving sushi, pulled pork, brisket, shaved ice, and more. WSU Academic Outreach and Innovation staff member James Cathey, also known locally as DJ Macfie, will provide tunes from the parking lot.

Inside, visitors can meet staff members representing many Student Affairs departments including the Access Center, Women*s Center, and Multicultural Student Services (MSS). Some student organizations will be present as well.

MSS Advisor Sylvia Bullock said she is excited to connect with students in-person to share information about the many valuable services MSS provides such as advising, mentoring, jobs, and professional development workshops.

“So much of what we do is about making personal connections with students,” Bullock said. “This year more than ever, students might not know we are here for them, so events like this are important for giving us some exposure.”

Local businesses will provide the terrarium planting, canvas painting, and dog petting in the center’s knowledge rooms. Abrams said these activities are intended to be stress reducers that help connect students around common interests.

Fulfilling Floyd’s vision

Allen Sutton, executive director of outreach and education in the Division of Student Affairs, said the event reflects the vision former WSU President Floyd had for the facility. He wanted spaces where students, faculty, staff, and community members can gather to learn about each other’s culture and share the uniqueness that everyone brings to the table.

“This gathering will introduce the cultural center to students as a fun, accessible, and available space for them to spend time in and hang out,” Sutton said.