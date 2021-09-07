To enhance the town-gown connection, the community is invited to create and share ideas with landscape architecture, architecture, and interior design students of ways to link the Washington State University campus to downtown Pullman.

The reception, which is open to the public, runs from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Elson S. Floyd Culture Center. The event launches phase II of the Gateway Project which started in spring of 2020. WSU landscape architecture students have now developed several conceptual master plans that envision ways to connect the campus area from the Steam Plant to Main Street in downtown. At the reception, community members will be able to contribute their own ideas to an interdisciplinary design studio.

“We are excited to kick off this next phase of the project, building on the work from previous students. The Gateway Project provides WSU School of Design and Construction students with a unique learning experience engaging with community members and strengthening relationships between WSU, Pullman and other stakeholders,” said Robert Krikac, associate professor in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture School of Design and Construction. “With the additional design ideas from the community, students will draw up plans to address the potential of the built environment.”

During Phase I, design plans ranged from ideas for local and regional transportation, “sponge parks” to clean stormwater and create habitats along the south fork of the Palouse River, and new commercial, educational and housing opportunities.

Several community groups are involved in the project, including the Port of Whitman, Pullman Chamber of Commerce, WSU Facilities, WSU Real Estate, and others in the community and within WSU. The project supports the city of Pullman’s efforts to improve downtown.

“Through partnering with several community groups to envision an inspiring connection in the underutilized area between the WSU campus and downtown Pullman, the Gateway Project is fostering the university’s desire to improve town and gown relationships,” said Brian Kraft, associate vice president for innovation and research engagement.

Students will present their designs at the end of the fall 2021 semester.

To RSVP, visit the Gateway Project event website.