Excitement filled the air this week as the once-empty hallways and sidewalks of the WSU system’s five physical campuses again bustled with students, faculty, and staff for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

Below are some of our favorite depictions of WSU’s return to campus as in-person instruction resumed following the pandemic shutdowns.

(Click on thumbnails to view full image)



WSU Everett

WSU Pullman

WSU Spokane

WSU Tri-Cities

WSU Vancouver