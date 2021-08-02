PULLMAN, Wash. – The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU will be closed Aug. 7–23 to deinstall its current exhibitions.

The museum reopens on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is extending a special invitation to the community. Museum staff will be revealing the hidden, mysterious world behind the gallery walls by performing “back of house” curatorial tasks within the gallery space as they prepare two new exhibitions: Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation and the Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Exhibition.

This special two‑week viewing takes place during a time in which museums are seeking to become more transparent and participatory, leading to an accessible and socially engaging visit.

Exhibition installation progress will change constantly during the sneak peek period. Each day will offer a potentially new experience for the viewer and make visible the methods of preservation and scholarship that are essential to any museum.

To participate in this special invitation for a behind the scenes view, visit the museum Aug. 24–28 and Aug. 31–Sept. 4, Tuesday through Friday 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public tours during this time will be available from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays with Education Coordinator Kristin Becker.

Faculty may also schedule a group tour for a campus class by emailing kristin.carlson@wsu.edu.

Admission to the museum is always free.

LOCATION | The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU is located in the Crimson Cube (on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB) on the WSU Pullman campus. For more information please visit museum.wsu.edu.

