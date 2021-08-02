WSU employees who are not vaccinated must file a vaccination exemption request via Workday before Aug. 23.

The ability to file an exemption request was added to Workday today as part of the vaccination declaration process. All WSU employees system‑wide who engage in activities on a WSU worksite are required to either declare themselves fully vaccinated or request an exemption.

Exemptions will be allowed for medical as well as non-medical reasons. The vaccination declaration process is entirely contained in Workday:

In Workday, select “Requests” from the welcome page and then “Create Request

In the “Request Type” window, type “COVID” and press enter

Select “COVID‑19 Employee Vaccination Declaration” and click “OK”

Read the declaration statement and select the statement appropriate to you. Then click “Submit.”

Employees who are not vaccinated will need to wear a mask while inside a WSU facility, regardless of whether they have an approved exemption. WSU’s guidance is adopted from polices in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Washington Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industries.

Certain WSU departments, including those that provide healthcare and child care services, may continue to require face coverings for all employees and visitors depending on applicable public health mandates.

Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose in a vaccination sequence. Fully vaccinated employees may continue to wear face masks if they choose.

Human Resource Services has a comprehensive COVID‑19 Leave and Work FAQ available on its website. HRS and its Disability Services office will review exemption requests from employees. WSU Pullman students file their proof of vaccination as well as exemption requests through Cougar Health Services.

WSU employees, students as well as contractors, vendors and visitors not wearing a mask may have to provide proof of vaccination upon entering an indoor area or facility. Several forms of proof of vaccination are acceptable:

A CDC vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered), OR

A photo of a CDC vaccination card as a separate document or a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device, OR

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or state immunization information system record

Employees may also present a hard copy or electronically signed self‑attestation form.

Those in need of a COVID‑19 vaccination can use the Department of Health’s Vaccine Locator website to find an appointment nearby. WSU continues to encourage all members of its community to get vaccinated against COVID‑19.