The Big Scoop is coming back to WSU.

For the fourth time, WSU’s Department of Animal Sciences claimed the top prize at the American Society of Animal Sciences Ice Cream Competition.

“Quality ingredients are required for excellent products, and we make sure that the WSU Creamery has the best possible product to make their ice cream and cheese,” said Gordon Murdoch, Animal Sciences chair. “We’re really proud of the role we play in making this great ice cream.”

The competition is held at the society’s annual meeting each year and is voted on by attendees. This year’s meeting was held July 14–17 in Louisville, Ken. WSU’s Huckleberry Ripple ice cream came out on top, beating out two other university ice cream entries. The previous wins, all for the same flavor, were a three‑peat from 2015–2017.

“It’s pretty awesome that we seem to come out on top pretty consistently,” said John Haugen, WSU Creamery manager. “It’s another confirmation that what we do here for the students that make and sell our ice cream works. This is a real highlight for the Animal Sciences department; if they don’t provide great milk, we don’t make great ice cream.”

Nearly all the milk produced at WSU’s Knott Dairy Center, including milk from the student-cooperative-owned herd, is sold to the WSU Creamery. The Center has about 180 lactating dairy cattle.

“We know that what we feed our cows, and the care we give them, has an impact on the ice cream,” Murdoch said. “Because we’re consistent in our production practices, that gives them a consistent ingredient that won’t change.”

The Knott farm is a teaching facility, where students learn all the various aspects of running a dairy once they graduate.

“When our students go out into the industry, they’ll know how to make a great product,” Murdoch said. “And the experience they get leads to a great ice cream that we can all enjoy.”

“We really love this partnership,” Haugen said. “It’s what we’re all about: helping students, with ice cream and cheese being delicious byproducts of that.”