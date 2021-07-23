Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer is returning to WSU Pullman ahead of the football team’s season opener against Utah State.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 at Beasley Coliseum. Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 and will only be available online via TicketsWest. Members of the public will be able to purchase tickets for $61.50, while WSU staff, faculty and students will pay $56.50.

Grammer has released four studio labels since 2011, with several singles going on to receive platinum certifications. Among his biggest songs are “Honey, I’m good”, “Fresh Eyes”, and “Don’t Give Up on Me”. His 2014 hit “Back Home” has become a staple at WSU home football games.

WSU opens its football season at home against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 4.