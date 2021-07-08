A $500,000 gift to Pullman Regional Hospital from an anonymous couple is the latest in a series of significant contributions made to support the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine’s first family medicine residency program in Pullman.

The College of Medicine and Pullman Regional Hospital are partnering to launch a new three-year physician residency training program in June 2022. The program earned its accreditation status in May.

Pullman Regional Hospital will renovate approximately 5,000 square feet of space this fall to accommodate resident physicians beginning in June 2022. The new space will include 14 exam rooms as well as a study area, library and faculty offices. This latest gift completes a $1.55 million fundraising goal for the project.

“We’re so grateful to have philanthropists outside the region join with us in partnership with WSU and the medical school to train physicians,” said Rueben Mayes, Pullman Regional Hospital chief development and external relations officer. “Fundraising for ongoing program support will continue, but today we celebrate meeting our $1.55 million goal for the future home of the family medicine residency program here at Pullman Regional Hospital.

The anonymous couple behind the latest gift attribute the quality of education and strong friendships made while attending what was then Washington State College as sources of inspiration for their generosity.

The project has received significant financial support, including $250,000 from WSU alumni Tom and Linda Nihoul, a $450,000 grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and a $300,000 grant from the Sutherland Foundation.