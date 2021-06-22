A WSU alumni couple is supporting the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine’s first family medicine residency program in Pullman with a $250,000 gift.

Tom and Linda Nihoul, wealth management professionals and healthcare advocates, are making the donation in support of enhancing access to rural healthcare.

“When we were learning about the joint efforts of WSU and Pullman Regional Hospital to establish a residency program in Pullman, it really resonated with us,” Tom Nihoul said. “We’re originally from small towns and know first-hand, quality primary care is key for a thriving community.”

Added Linda Nihoul, “We need to give medical students the opportunity to practice family medicine in eastern WA. And we need the residency program in Pullman to do that.”

The gift is just the latest in longstanding support for the hospital and region by the Nihouls, according to Rueben Mayes, Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief development and external relations officer.

“Tom and Linda have shared their time and treasure to help the community of Pullman and our hospital for years,” Mayes said. “We are so grateful for their leadership gift and desire to be part of such an important development in eastern WA.”

Pullman Regional Hospital will renovate approximately 5,000 square feet of space this fall to accommodate physician residence beginning in June 2022. The new space will include 14 exam rooms as well as a study area, library and faculty offices.

The project has received significant financial support, including a $450,000 grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and a $300,000 grant from the Sutherland Foundation.