WSU Athletics is partnering with the Center for Entrepreneurship to expand an initiative designed to help student-athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness, or NIL.

The Cougar Pursuit initiative will allow all incoming student-athletes to take a five-week course designed by the Carson College of Business’ Center for Entrepreneurship. Its focus will be on intellectual property, personal branding and marketing in a digital world, finance and contracting and life after sports, culminating in a personal elevator pitch project.

The initiative comes after NCAA approval of rule changes designed to enhance the ability of college athletes to accept compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.

“We believe our Cougar Pursuit initiative is one of the most important resources we can offer our student-athletes during their WSU experience, that will ultimately impact them for years to come,” Pat Chun, director of WSU Athletics, said. “The Cougar Pursuit now includes campus partnerships, technology and education to allow our student-athletes to maximize their name, image and likeness.

He continued, “We are excited about the new opportunities available for our WSU student-athletes and remain steadfast in our commitment to offer the most unique and impactful student-athlete experience in the nation.”

