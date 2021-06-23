Eleven members of the Washington State rowing team have been named 2021 National Scholar Student-Athletes by the College Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA), the organization announced.

Fifth-year seniors Isabella Cristelli, Renee Kemp and Sue Yu join seniors Emma Barrett, Abigail Linnenkohl, junior Samantha Schmidt and sophomores Caitlin Donaldson, Cate Field, Laurita Nemeraviciute, Maddy Pollard and Makenna Price on the 2021 CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete list. To be eligible, each student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5-or-higher, be in her second, third or fourth year of eligibility and rowed in a minimum of 75 percent of the spring races in an NCAA boat.

It marks the third CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete selection for Kemp. The Te Awamutu, New Zealand native, who is majoring in viticulture enology holds a cumulative GPA of 3.73. Barrett (3.64; Sport Science) and Cristelli (3.66; Apparel Merchandising and Textiles) are making their second appearance on the CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete list, after making their first appearance on the 2019 list.

Pollard, who is a first-time CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete, has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in her two years at Washington State. She is joined by Donaldson (3.88; undeclared), Field (3.64; undeclared), Nemeraviciute (3.54; undeclared), Price (3.54; Hospitality Business Management), Schmidt (3.82; Sport Science) and Yu (3.55; Neuroscience and Medical Sciences) as first-time CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete recipients.

It was another good year academically for other WSU student athletes as well, earning a combined 3.16 spring semester grade point average and a cumulative 3.2. Nearly 40 of WSU’s student athletes earned a 4.0 during spring semester.