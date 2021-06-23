The information listed below is part of an infographic titled WSU Athletics Spring 2021 Academic Highlights, originally published with the WSU Insider story, Cougars named CRCA Scholar Student-Athletes.

All student-athletes averaged a 3.16 semester GPA

All student-athletes averaged a 3.20 cumulative GPA

37 student-athletes earned a 4.00 semester GPA

146 student-athletes were named to the President’s Honor Roll

13 of 14 teams maintained over a 3.00 cumulative GPA

62% of all student-athletes earned over a 3.00 semester GPA

57 student-athletes were named to the Pac‑12 Fall and Winter Academic Honor Roll

Women’s Swimming earned the highest team semester GPA —3.72

(highest team semester GPA in WSU Athletics history)

—3.72 (highest team semester GPA in WSU Athletics history) Women’s Basketball, Varsity Rowing, Women’s Swimming, and Football earned or tied its team’s highest cumulative GPA in program history

WSU student-athletes are studying in 50 different majors. They are from 31 states and 31 countries.