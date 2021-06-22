Martin Stadium will be open at full capacity for the 2021 football season in accordance with state and local guidelines, WSU Athletics announced Tuesday.

The Cougars host Utah State for their first game of the season on Sept. 4.

Fans can pay deposits on new football season ticket orders as well as 3-game mini plans. Group tickets go on sale July 12, followed by single-game resale for Cougar Athletic Fund members and current football season ticket holders on July 18. Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale July 26.

WSU Athletics will continue to abide by university, Pac‑12, local and state health and safety guidelines throughout the fall 2021 season.

Questions can be emailed to athletictickets@wsu.edu or sent through Webchat.