PULLMAN, Wash. – “How 2020 and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity are Reframing Business Culture” will be the topic of the semi-annual Power Breakfast networking event hosted by Washington State University Carson College of Business.

The Power Breakfast is designed to inform, inspire and engage business leaders on contemporary business issues. The event costs $45 and will be held 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Bell Harbor Conference Center, Seattle. Participants may register online until 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23.

Panelists include:

Philip Jacobs, executive director, Washington Employers for Racial Equity

Jacobs provides leadership for a coalition of over 78 companies in Washington state committed to making the region equitable for Black Washingtonians and all people of color. He has extensive experience in the private sector as a consultant and project manager. Previously, he led the Racially Savvy Leadership program, equipping executives and leaders of Fortune 500 companies to have difficult conversations about race before the topic was mainstream in corporate culture. Jacobs earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seattle Pacific University. He also holds the Project Management Professional credential and is the author of two self-development books and one children’s book.

Mary Kipp, president and CEO, Puget Sound Energy

Kipp is leading Puget Sound Energy (PSE) toward becoming a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045. Prior to joining PSE, Kipp served as president and chief executive officer at El Paso Electric and held a variety of other leadership roles throughout the company. She was also a prosecuting attorney for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and was a lawyer at El Paso Natural Gas Company and at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. She serves on several advisory boards related to energy innovation and is a member of Seattle University’s Board of Trustees. She earned her bachelor’s from Williams College, a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law, and she is an alumna of Exeter College, Oxford University.

Tony Rojas, WSU alumnus and president, Slalom

Rojas leads Slalom, a global business and technology firm, in partnering with teams and leaders throughout the country to solve business problems. Prior to Slalom, he held several positions including president and co-CEO at Corbis, a digital media start-up by Bill Gates. He earned his bachelor’s in business administration and maintains strong ties to WSU as a trustee. He has also served as the chair of the WSU Foundation Board of Governors, WSU Foundation Board of Trustees, and other WSU committees. Born and raised in Seattle, Rojas is deeply involved with nonprofits and philanthropic organizations focused on improving the lives of children and families in the community.

Alaska Airlines is a presenting sponsor.

Media contacts: