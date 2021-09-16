A deadly pandemic, severe storms, social unrest—as these events unfolded, a few Cougs took extraordinary steps to help keep the WSU community safe.

It’s time to recognize those colleagues for their leadership.

The WSU Safety Awards Committee is seeking nominations for the 2021 Safety, Health, and Security Awards. These awards honor those who have contributed significantly to our community’s well-being in the past year.

Nomination guidelines

The University encourages faculty, staff, and students to nominate individuals and/or groups for awards.

To do so, visit the Safety, Health, and Security Fair website and complete the nomination form. There you will find selection criteria for each of three award categories: safety, health, and security.

The deadline for nominations is Fri., Oct. 1.

Presentation of awards

President Schulz will present the awards on Tues., Oct. 19 at the annual Safety, Health and Security Fair. The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Compton Union Building Senior Ballroom.

Fair both in-person and online

This year the Safety, Health, and Security Fair will include both in-person and online components.

At the in-person Resource Fair, representatives from local organizations and businesses will showcase their products and services and respond to questions. Slated for Tuesday, October 19, the event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Compton Union Building Senior Ballroom.

For those who prefer to tune in online, virtual flash talks will be delivered throughout the week. Each 1-hour session will start at 11:30 a.m. Topics are as follows:

18: Emotional Health Monday

20: Wellness Wednesday

21: Life Essentials Thursday

22: Fun Facts Friday

Details about each flash talk, as well as the webinar ID and passcode, are available on the Safety, Health, and Security Fair website.