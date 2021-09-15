WSU Libraries are seeking undergraduate and graduate students and student-workers to serve on the Library Student Advisory Board. The board exists as a direct channel for students to give input about the physical and digital experience of the WSU Libraries, including websites, online services, collections, in‑person services, and physical spaces. The board also helps determine best practices for measuring awareness around Libraries’ services, including communication and campus-wide messaging. Recruitment for 2021–22 will be open until Sept. 26.

Advisers represent a diverse cross section of the WSU Pullman and Global Campus population. The board is made up of:

At least one student from the sciences

Undergraduate library student employee (preferably Access Services student)

Graduate student

ASWSU student

Global Campus student

Multicultural Student Services student

Two at‑large students

Activities may include:

Assessment, such as coordinating pilot test surveys, assisting in distribution/promotion of surveys, recruiting students to participate, evaluating spaces, and prioritizing services

Coordinating events/programs, such as helping to plan events and promoting student participation

Outreach, such as speaking to student groups, engaging in library advocacy to student government, conducting focus groups, and getting other student feedback

Visit this this webpage to apply for the board. To submit a nomination or for more information, contact Humanities/Social Sciences Librarian Erica Nicol.