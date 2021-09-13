To celebrate Constitution and Citizenship Day, the WSU Libraries will sponsor a round-robin public reading of the Constitution (with amendments) starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 17, in the Terrell Library Atrium. The reading takes about an hour; if there is interest, organizers will do a second reading. The event is free and open to the public; drop‑ins are welcome. Masks will be required, per state mandate.

For those unable to attend, a copy of the Constitution will be available Sept. 15–22 by the Terrell Library CUB entrance so people can read the document as they enter or leave the library.

Constitution and Citizenship Day is designated by law to commemorate the signing of the Constitution and to “recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens.” For more information on the WSU reading and related resources, see the WSU library guide or the national Constitution Day website.

If you have questions, please contact Social Sciences and Government Information Librarian Lorena O’English.