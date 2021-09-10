PULLMAN, Wash. – Members of the Washington State University Board of Regents will convene on the Pullman campus for a series of meetings Sept. 16-17.

Regents will meet inside the Compton Union Building for committee meetings Thursday from 9 a.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday’s Board of Regents meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Board members are expected to vote on funding for several construction projects, including the demolition of Johnson Hall on the Pullman campus, and a $15 million renovation of the Phase One Building on the WSU Spokane campus. WSU President Kirk Schulz’s 2021-22 goals and objectives will also be voted on by regents.

All meetings are open to the public and can be attended remotely or by dialing in. Friday’s regents meeting will also be broadcast live on Youtube.

Outside of public meetings, regents will be dining at Round Top Public House, 1260 Palouse Ridge Dr. in Pullman Wednesday evening. Following Thursday’s committee meetings, regents will attend a reception in the CUB Junior Ballroom. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories leadership will join the board on Friday for breakfast prior to the meeting. On Saturday, regents will attend the WSU vs. USC football game on the Pullman campus.

This notice is being sent by the direction of the Chair of the Board of Regents pursuant to the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Act, chapter 42.30 RCW.

Questions about the Board of Regents meeting and schedule may be directed to Desiree Jacobsen, executive assistant to the Board of Regents, at 509-335-6662.