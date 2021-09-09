Alex Kier, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at WSU Vancouver, was recently honored with the 2021 Emerging Scholar Award by the Entrepreneurship Division of the Academy of Management. The award recognizes excellence in the field of entrepreneurship research.

Award winners demonstrate “an emerging record of scholarship that has the potential to make innovative and impactful contributions to the body of entrepreneurship research,” according to the Academy of Management.

Professor Kier’s research has covered topics such as entrepreneurial imaginativeness, the effects of cannabis on new business ideas, and how government grants affect future private investment and growth of new businesses.

His work has been published in top management and entrepreneurship journals such as the Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Business Venturing, and Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal; and featured in the popular press such as Forbes and U.S. News & World Report, as well as the University of Colorado’s Creative Distillation podcast.

“Entrepreneurship is the engine of change that drives economic, environmental, and social progress,” said Kier. “This is such an incredible honor, and I am so thankful to all the tremendous mentors and research partners who have supported me over the years.”