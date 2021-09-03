WSU President Kirk Schulz announced today that he has appointed Dr. Ellen Taylor interim vice president for the Division of Student Affairs. She assumed responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the division effective Sept. 2.

Dr. Taylor, who holds a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, previously served as WSU’s senior associate vice president for student engagement in the Division of Student Affairs. Dr. Taylor held leadership roles in counseling and psychological services and student affairs at several universities across the country before joining Washington State University in 2018.

Dr. Mary Jo Gonzales is currently on leave.