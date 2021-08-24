Chris Dickey, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium in the School of Music at Washington State University, is the third place winner of the 2021 American Prize in Instrumental Performance for the professional division.

Dickey’s recordings of James Stabile’s Sonata for Tuba and Piano, Elizabeth Raum’s Romance for Tuba and Piano, and Studies in American Folk Idiom by Gregory D. Carroll were selected from a national pool of diverse competitors. Performers in the instrumental performance division comprise all wind, percussion, and string instruments.

“I chose those recordings because I think they represent some of the best of what I can do as a performer. That compelling music effectively demonstrates the tuba’s melodic versatility and virtuosity,” Dickey said.

Dickey has garnered a reputation as a performer and teacher throughout the United States, South America, and Asia. Composers both at home and abroad have composed music specifically for him. To date, they have released five professional recordings as a soloist and chamber musician and have published numerous compositions and arrangements.

At WSU, Dickey is an award-winning educator and teaches tuba, euphonium, film music, and chamber music. He performs regularly with the Equinox Brass Quintet and in regional orchestras. Additionally, Dickey serves as the chair of the President’s Commission on Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation.