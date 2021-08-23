WSU employees who haven’t yet declared their vaccination status are asked to do so immediately now that the Aug. 23 deadline has passed.

The process of declaring one’s vaccination status is straightforward:

In Workday, select “Requests” from the welcome page and then “Create Request

In the “Request Type” window, type “COVID” and press enter

Select “COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Declaration” and click “OK”

Read the declaration statement and select the statement appropriate to you. Then click “Submit.”

Managers can follow detailed instructions provided by Human Resource Services on how to pull a report in Workday to verify the vaccination status of employees who report to them. More information on vaccination declarations as well as frequently asked questions can be found on the HRS website.

HRS is currently developing a process to verify vaccinations and exemptions and will be providing more information as it becomes available. That new process will not allow for personal exemptions, in keeping with a recent order from Gov. Jay Inslee. HRS will be providing training for supervisors and employees on the new process once it is set.

The Washington State Department of Health maintains a vaccine locator website to help unvaccinated individuals find convenient locations to receive the free immunization.

For the latest information on WSU’s COVID-19 requirements, visit the WSU COVID‑19 Recovery Guidance website.