The state’s new universal indoor mask requirement doesn’t take effect until Monday, Aug. 23, but Washington State University is urging students, faculty and staff to begin wearing masks immediately when in public indoor spaces at all WSU facilities.

The university was preparing to implement a system-wide indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status, for the beginning of fall semester because of the surging Delta variant of the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus when Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he was re-instituting the statewide requirement. The governor also expanded his vaccine mandate to include all higher education employees. WSU’s COVID-19 policies are being updated to reflect the new state requirements.

The Washington State Department of Health maintains a vaccine locator website to help unvaccinated individuals find convenient locations to receive the free immunization.

For the latest information on WSU’s COVID-19 requirements, visit the WSU COVID‑19 Recovery Guidance website.