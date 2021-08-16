WSU Pullman Faculty and staff are invited to attend this year’s University Convocation Friday, Aug. 20.

The official kick-off of the 2021-2022 academic year begins at 10 a.m. inside Beasley Coliseum. New Cougs will be introduced to academic and community leaders before they launch into their fall semesters. For many sophomores, it’ll be the first time they’ve been on the Pullman campus after spending their first year learning at a distance.

This year’s keynote speakers are Melissa Parkhurst, an associate professor in the School of Music and Isabelle Busch, a sophomore majoring in biological sciences.

Attendees who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask while inside Beasley Coliseum. Those who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask as well.

More information can be found on the Convocation website.