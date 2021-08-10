Information Technology Services (ITS), Academic Outreach and Innovation (AOI), and WSU Faculty Senate would like to remind the WSU community that Canvas will be WSU’s sole Learning Management System (LMS) beginning Fall 2021.

Action Needed

WSU’s current Blackboard access will expire on Aug 21. In preparation for this, users who want to export Blackboard course data for non-Global courses should contact migrationhelp@wsu.edu to begin the migration before Blackboard becomes unavailable. Alternatively, detailed instructions on how to manually transfer content from Blackboard to Canvas can be found online.

Next steps

Get a Canvas course space: Please contact your department course scheduler or campus course scheduler to create a Canvas course for Summer 2021 through myWSU. Your scheduler can assist with merging multiple sections of the same course into a single Canvas course space.

Additional Information

Incompletes : Any incompletes (and subsequent grade submissions) in Blackboard must be completed prior to Aug. 21, or transition to Canvas. For more information, review the communication sent toinstructors from summer and fall 2020 Global Campus with pending incompletes. Incompletes in Canvas will be completed by contacting crimsonservicedesk@wsu.edu.

Resources & Support

Crimson Service Desk is available for assistance via email, by phone at 509‑335‑4357, and online. You can also follow @itswsu on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for timely service updates.