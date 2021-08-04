Washington State University announced today that alumni, friends, and industry partners invested more than $120.8 million in support of the University during fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30.

“Everyone at WSU benefits in some way by the generous philanthropic support demonstrated by WSU’s alumni, friends, and partner organizations,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “Their investments create opportunities for our students, faculty, and staff to change lives and make a difference in the communities we serve. This year, their continuing engagement is all the more remarkable in light of the many challenges we have all experienced throughout the pandemic.”

In all, 35,184 donors directed 104,170 gifts, grants, and pledges in support of a range of academic, research, and outreach priorities during FY2021.

The WSU Foundation’s endowment value also rose more than 30% during FY2021 to a high-water mark of $650 million as of June 30. More than $21.2 million was distributed from the endowment during the fiscal year to support student scholarships, faculty positions, research, and outreach programs University-wide.

“The exceptional philanthropic engagement experienced throughout the last year owes everything to the generosity and loyalty of the extended Cougar family of alumni and friends, who continue to invest in WSU’s students, faculty, research, and outreach,” said Mike Connell, acting vice president for WSU Advancement and CEO of the WSU Foundation. “Driven by a collective optimism, their generous investment opens doors and creates opportunities across our state, region, and beyond.”

A few highlights from across WSU Advancement during FY2021 include: