Washington State University leaders are hosting a virtual town hall Aug. 18 focused on the upcoming fall semester.

The “Returning to WSU: Fall Semester Town Hall” is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. The start-of-the semester event will be broadcast live on Youtube.

The event will serve as a welcome back to students, faculty and staff, giving them a preview of the semester to come. Details concerning the return of in‑person instruction will be a key component of the town hall, as will fielding questions from members of the WSU community. Questions can be submitted ahead of time using an online form.

More details, including a complete list of speakers and topics, will be announced prior to the event.