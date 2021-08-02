A Washington State University and Arizona State University team received a best paper award for research published in the Association for Computing Machinery’s (ACM) journal, Transactions on Design Automation of Electronic Systems.

The journal is the highest ranked ACM journal in the area of electronic design automation (EDA).

“Receiving this award is a testament to the quality of our research in the important area of EDA,” said Partha Pande, Boeing Centennial Chair in Computer Engineering and director of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

In addition to Pande, the WSU researchers on the paper are Ganapati Bhat, assistant professor, and Jana Doppa, George and Joan Berry Chair Associate Professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

People around the world use mobile phones, tablets, and personal computers daily. As these devices have improved, the number and types of computer applications continue to grow dramatically — from games with complicated graphics to social media or health monitoring apps, and traditional computer applications. For all of these applications, people want to be able to use them instantly while not running down their batteries. To be able to manage all the apps while maintaining battery life can be challenging due to the complexity of modern computing devices.

In the paper, the researchers developed an energy-aware online learning framework to manage the resources of mobile devices, using a novel approach that uses power and performance models at runtime to generate strong supervised training data and to optimize learning for new applications. This method combines domain knowledge with data in a principled manner to solve the challenges with resource management. They evaluated their method and showed its effectiveness on a mobile platform running widely used real-world applications.

The award will be presented at the ACM’s Design Automation Conference in San Francisco in December.