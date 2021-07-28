Konstantin Matveev, a professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, has been named a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

About 2% of ASME’s 130,000 members are fellows, which recognizes their “exceptional engineering achievements and contributions to the engineering profession.”

With WSU since 2006, Matveev conducts research in the areas of high-performance marine vehicles, advanced energy systems, and unmanned mobile systems.

He has designed high-performance marine vehicles with air-lubricated hulls, hydrofoils, and amphibious platforms. He has even looked to highly efficient seafaring creatures such as dolphins to create better designs for ocean-going ships that aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce harmful emissions.

In the area of energy systems, Matveev conducts research on liquid hydrogen and cryogenic systems. He also has worked to develop unmanned mobile systems for drones, boats, and underwater vehicles.

He has received funding support from numerous agencies, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy, Office of Naval Research, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Washington’s Joint Center for Aerospace Technology Innovation.

Matveev holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in applied physics from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in Russia.