The Office of the Provost is adding Michael Highfill and Terese King as interim assistant vice provosts for academic engagement and student achievement.

Highfill currently serves as executive director of the Office of Academic Engagement. His responsibilities as interim assistant vice provost will expand to include fundraising, financial aid relations, research groups, accreditation relations, legislative affairs, and assessment of core curriculum.

King is currently the executive director of university advising and director of the Academic Success and Career Center. As interim assistant vice provost, she will be responsible for university classrooms, faculty senate relations, information technology, Executive Policy and Procedures Manual, enrollment and transfer policy, and state transfer articulation.

Highfill and King started one-year appointments in their respective roles on July 1. They report to Bill Davis, who began his position as the interim vice provost for academic engagement and student achievement in July following the announcement of the retirement of Mary Wack later this summer.