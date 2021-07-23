Timothy Schrader of Blaine, Washington, a sophomore student at Washington State University majoring in tuba performance, recently earned first prize in the 2021 European Music Competition administered by the Charleston International Music Competition.

This accolade was given after an evaluation of Schrader’s recording of Georg Philipp Telemann’s Sonata in F Major TWV 41:F3 (trans. Drobnak). Schrader studies with Chris Dickey, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium in the WSU School of Music, and regularly performs with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Tuba Choir.

“We in the School of Music continue to be proud of Timothy and all his accomplishments,” Dickey said. “His commitment and dedication to music is remarkable. He certainly has a bright future ahead of him.”