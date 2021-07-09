A trip from the bedroom to the home office or dining room table replaced the typical morning commute for many WSU employees during the last year and a half.

Beginning July 12, a significant portion of these employees will be returning to their physical work locations. Many may be doing so less often as the University evaluates hybrid work agreements.

For these employees, more piecemeal parking options, or other commuting alternatives, may be preferable to long-term parking passes.

“Our general rule of thumb is that it’s cheaper to purchase parking by the hour if you’re coming to campus three days a week or fewer, but that certainly is not the case in all circumstances,” said Cody Wilson, a manager with WSU Transportation Services.

Last August, WSU Pullman launched a new mobile parking app called Aims Mobile Pay, or AMP. With the app, motorists can park by the hour in more than 20 lots across the Pullman campus and pay directly from their smartphones. Higher demand surface parking lots within campus’ core cost $1 per hour with a maximum daily charge of $8. Select parking garages are also available on the app and cost $2.50 per hour with a maximum daily charge of $20. The app can be found by searching AMP Park in Google Play or on the Apple store.

Aside from convenience, the app also alerts users 15 minutes before their time expires.

“The alert on the app is a nice feature that eliminates the need to set a reminder to extend your parking.” Wilson said. “We are all busy enough and it’s nice to have one less thing to have to keep track of throughout the day. Users can simply wait for the alert and add time as needed on their smartphone from wherever they are.”

Some lots that are currently available for hourly parking will be removed from the app at the end of the month due to expected demand from regular parking permit holders. Sales have been down compared to recent years so far, but Wilson expects sales to increase as more employees begin returning to their campus offices and worksites.

For employees who have a current parking permit or returned their permit due to the COVID‑19 pandemic, renewals are available through July 11. New customers can purchase an available permit during open permit sales beginning at 10 a.m. on July 20. Rates are available on WSU Transportation Services website.

For Pullman employees looking to take a new approach to commuting, Transportation Services has its Coug Commute Advisor program.

The service helps employees find the best way to commute through a variety of options such as biking and walking, Pullman Transit, as well as using services like Vanpool. If commuters give up their parking pass to participate but end up wanting to go back, WSU Transportation Services guarantees that pass back without having to sit on a waitlist.

To learn more about the Coug Commute Advisor program, email cougcommute.advisor@wsu.edu, call 509‑335‑PARK (7275) or visit the Transportation Services office.

WSU Health Sciences Spokane

Employees on the Spokane campus can use their smartphones using the Flowbird app to find and pay for hourly and daily parking. Commuters can also use pay stations in parking lots. More information is available on the WSU Health Sciences Spokane website.

WSU Vancouver

WSU Vancouver has both metered and daily permit parking available in addition to annual parking permits. Free 30‑minute parking is available near Dengerink Administration Building and Student Services Center. Two‑hour metered spaces are located in all orange lots and in the green 3 lot.

Daily blue lot permits can be purchased for $4 or $2 after 5 p.m. at the kiosks in the blue lot or orange 1 lot. Daily scratch permits can be purchased for $5 at Parking Services and from the Student Services Center cashier. Daily online permits are also available and are valid in non-metered, non-restricted parking space in any orange, green red or gray lot.

More information is available on WSU Vancouver’s website.

WSU Everett

Parking for WSU Everett students, faculty and staff is managed by Everett Community College.

WSU Tri‑Cities

The Tri‑Cities campus doesn’t charge students, faculty or staff for parking.