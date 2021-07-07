WSU employees returning to campuses and worksites can do so without having to wear masks or distance from their coworkers if they take a few key steps.

The first step is receiving the COVID‑19 vaccine. Locations that are scheduling appointments can be found on the state’s Vaccine Locator website.

Once fully vaccinated—two weeks removed from the final dose in a vaccination sequence—employees can certify their status via Workday:

In Workday, select “Requests” from the welcome page and then “Create Request.” In the “Request Type” window, type “COVID” and press enter. Select “COVID‑19 Employee Vaccination Declaration” and click “OK.” Read the declaration statement and select the statement appropriate to you. Then click “Submit.”

Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious, or personal reasons. The process for requesting an employee exemption is being developed by Human Resource Services and is expected to be announced later this month.

Though some employees already have begun transitioning back to WSU work locations, all WSU campuses, areas, and units will be expected to start the phased reopening process no later than July 12.

Employees, students and visitors may be asked to produce evidence of full vaccination upon entering some University buildings.

There are several forms of valid proof:

A CDC vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered)

A photo of a CDC vaccination card as a separate document or a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or state immunization information system record

A hard copy or electronically signed self-attestation from the employee

Environmental Health and Safety has put together a complete return to workplace guide that addresses common questions.