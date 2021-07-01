Annual parking permits for the WSU Pullman campus are available for renewal now through July 11 and general sales begin July 20.

Customers can purchase available permits online by logging into their WSU parking account.

Residence hall students are not eligible to renew. Please see the Residence hall Crimson priority sale or open permit section below.

Students living in residence halls this fall who wish to purchase a Crimson permit should see the residence hall Crimson priority sale section below for additional information.

Please review the following important items:

Did you return your permit due to the COVID‑19 pandemic?

Permits returned due to the COVID‑19 pandemic will be available for renewal now through 5 p.m. July 11.

All vehicle information must be updated

To review and/or update vehicle information on a parking account:

Go to wsu.edu.

Click “Login” in the top right-hand corner.

Log in with WSU network ID and password.

Click on “Permits” on the left‑hand side.

Click “View” for current permit.

Review associated vehicles.

From here changes can be made to current vehicles, and new vehicle information can be added to specific permits.

The process described above is for updating vehicle information only. This will NOT renew a permit. Permits will still need to be renewed online during the renewal period.

University apartment permits

Members of the WSU community getting a university apartment permit will NOT be required to show vehicle registration to activate a permit.

Permit eligibility will still be based on verification of an appropriate active university apartment contract.

Customers will need to log into their WSU parking account beginning July 13, 2021 to get a university apartment permit.

New 2021–2022 parking permit rates

Permit Type 2021/2022 Rates Orange $776 Green $552 Crimson $382 College Hill $382 Yellow $328 Gray $259 Red $254 Blue $145 Commercial $1,093 Motorcycle $88

For additional information regarding annual parking permit rates, please visit the permit information webpage, and click on the annual parking permits drop down tab.

Non-residence hall permit renewals

10 a.m., June 15, through 5 p.m., July 11, 2021

In this phase, current eligible permit holders may: Renew a current permit. Purchase a different available zone permit.

Customers can purchase available permits online by logging into their WSU parking account.

Residence hall Crimson priority sale

10 a.m., July 13, through 5 p.m., July 18, 2021

During the priority sale, qualifying residents may purchase their Crimson permit.

Residents eligible for this sale will be contacted directly via a separate email.

Questions regarding priority points for the residence hall priority sale should be directed to Residence Life at 509‑335‑1227.

Residents who do not qualify for the crimson priority sale can purchase an available permit during open permit sales.

Open permit sales

10 a.m., July 20, 2021

General permits

In this phase eligible patrons may purchase any available permit and add themselves to requested waitlists.

Customers will purchase available permits online by logging into their WSU parking account.

Residence hall permits

In this phase residents with an active residence hall housing contract (i.e. Hillside, Northside, and Southside) can purchase an available residence hall permit.

Residents may only purchase Crimson, Gray or Blue permits. The residence hall a student lives in will determine which Crimson or Gray permit they are eligible to purchase (i.e. Crimson 1, 2, 3, or 4, or Gray 1 or 2)

Customers will purchase available permits online by logging into their WSU parking account.

A valid WSU Network ID is required to purchase a WSU parking permit. If a customer has lost or forgotten their network ID, they can retrieve it online at login.wsu.edu or by calling the Crimson Service Desk at 509‑335‑HELP (4357).

In addition, primary mailing addresses that are registered with the university should be correct/current. Mailing addresses can be checked through the “MyWSU” system.

For more information regarding parking permit renewals and sales, please contact WSU Transportation Services at 509‑335‑PARK (7275) or transportation@wsu.edu.

Media Contact: