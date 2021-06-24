Starting July 12, WSU Pullman’s Holland and Terrell Libraries will be open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Owen Science & Engineering Library will be open from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Animal Health Library will be open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Libraries’ administrators will work on solidifying plans for regular open hours during the fall semester and announce those plans in early to mid‑August.

Associate Dean Beth Blakesley noted that due to popularity, the libraries will continue to offer the locker hold contactless pickup system into the future. Staff will also continue mailing items for Pullman patrons upon request through the fall semester.

“Once campus reopens fully, our campus office delivery service will also be reinstated, which has been well‑used in the past,” she said.

On other WSU campuses

WSU Spokane Academic Library will hold limited hours similar to Pullman libraries beginning July 12. Located in the Academic Center building, the library will approach reopening by working with other services located there, which include The Bookie and the Fresh Plate Café.

“We’ll be coordinating with those entities as well as with Student Services and the Diversity Center, also located in our building, to make things as seamless and consistent as possible as campus starts to get back to in‑person activities,” said Jonathan Potter, Spokane Academic Library’s assistant director.

The WSU Vancouver Library is open from 2–7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and closed Friday and Saturday. Due to safety guidelines, the library is only open to WSU students/faculty/staff or students of other educational institutions who normally take classes on the WSU Vancouver campus. Other community members who have questions are encouraged to chat with a librarian through the library’s website. The library will begin more extensive fall hours on Aug. 18.

WSU Tri‑Cities’ Max E. Benitz Memorial Library is undergoing a remodel and will remain closed until it is complete, sometime before the start of classes in August. For more information, visit the website.