Sola Adesope has been named the WSU College of Education’s new associate dean for research and external funding (ADR).

Adesope is a professor of educational psychology and his recent research focuses on the use of systematic reviews and meta-analyses for advancing evidence-based practices, the cognitive underpinnings of learning with computer-based multimedia resources, interactive concept maps and diagrams, and investigation of instructional principles and assessments in STEM domains.

Dean Mike Trevisan said Adesope is a strong scholar, mentor of graduate students and has “wonderful” nontechnical skills.

“In my mind, he brings the complete professional package to the role of ADR,” Trevisan said. “In addition, he is a consummate ambassador for both the college and the university. We are fortunate that he agreed to take on this role.”

Adesope has published more than 140 journal papers, book chapters and proceedings and presented about 100 conference papers in national and international conferences. He is currently a Senior Editor for the Journal of Engineering Education and Associate Editor for the Journal of Educational Psychology and sits on the editorial boards of several top-tier journals including the Review of Educational Research, Educational Psychologists, etc. He is also successful at attracting external funding from different agencies. He was nominated for the 2020 Washington State University Chosen Coug Award presented by BECU. He said it is an honor to be selected for this post.

“This job is about serving and supporting the diverse research programs of the faculty in the college,” he said. “It will be a privilege to provide a platform for our excellent faculty to bring their diverse programs of research together to tackle some pressing problems.”

Adesope said he plans to build upon the work of past ADRs in order to provide strategic leadership that will promote and support the college’s research portfolio and external funding.

“I look forward to working with our talented faculty, staff and students to establish strategic partnerships that will lead to new research and funding opportunities that will further put WSU’s college of education on the international research map and showcase our research enterprise in addressing many 21st-Century grand challenges,” Adesope said. “I believe the College of Education will continue to make substantial contributions to our WSU community, advance our university land grant mission and address research priorities for our nation and the world at large.”

Adesope replaces Brian French who served one two-year term. French said one of the most enjoyable components of the position is leveraging resources and expertise to aid colleagues in finding success and feels Adesope will succeed.

“Sola’s graciousness combined with the systematic approach he utilizes in his research will assist in fostering growth in the College of Education’s research infrastructure,” he said.

The transition will be effective July 1.