Washington State University’s Carson College of Business honored its outstanding faculty, staff and graduate students at its annual awards event on May 5.

“This year, in particular, we recognize the extra effort our colleagues put in to deliver innovative learning opportunities, conduct timely research and extend their service to others during the pandemic,” said Chip Hunter, dean of the Carson College of Business.

Award winners included:

Outstanding Faculty Research

Andrew Perkins

Department of Marketing and International Business

Perkins published six research journal articles in 2020, including articles in top-ranked publications, and authored a book chapter. He also supports doctoral students in their research, helping them get published in high-quality journals and recruited as conference speakers. Perkins spent extra time checking in with doctoral students to provide support during the pandemic.

Outstanding Faculty Service

Mike McNamara

Department of Finance and Management Science

McNamara spent six years on the college’s Undergraduate Program Policy Committee, including three years as chair. Under his leadership, the committee passed The Next Carson Coug initiative, a revision of the college’s undergraduate program. During the pandemic, McNamara also worked on changes to grading policies and college admission standards in his role as chair. He is also a member of the WSU’s Investment Review and Oversight Advisory Committee, providing service to employees in the University’s retirement system.

Outstanding Faculty Teaching

Chadwick Miller

Department of Marketing and International Business

Miller’s excellence in teaching extends to Zoom and online formats. His classes include high levels of student participation, and he’s available outside of class to answer questions. Students say Miller gets to know them and makes the class content relevant to their professional goals.

Outstanding Staff-Faculty Engagement

Courtney Anne Jackson

International Business Institute

Carson Center for Student Success

Jackson is dedicated to helping students gain global experiences through study abroad. With programs canceled during the pandemic, Jackson was plunged into crisis management mode. She worked tirelessly with faculty to help students develop alternative plans to meet the college’s international experience requirement and stay on course to graduate.

Outstanding Staff-College Engagement

Lisa Hunter

School of Hospitality and Business Management

Hunter coordinates the dual degree program with the college’s Swiss partner, César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, ensuring that student enrollment, graduation and class schedules fit both programs. She’s also part of the WSU Everett academic advising team. Hunter is resourceful and entreprenuerial, a frequent go-to for faculty and staff in figuring out schedules across campuses. She often takes on extra tasks for the good of the college.

Outstanding Staff-Student Engagement

Marla Meyer

Department of Accounting

Meyer works with accounting students to prepare them for the job market. She helps them understand the recruiting process and professional expectations for networking, résumé writing, internships, and job interviews. At her own initiative, Meyer has expanded her work in recruiting. This includes encouraging prospective employers to recruit at WSU and raising awareness of the college’s accounting program at Washington high schools, with the goal of recruiting students from underrepresented groups.

Outstanding Doctoral Student Teaching Assistant

Gurdeep Singh (GS) Raina

Department of Management, Information Systems, and Entrepreneurship

Rania is a valued teaching assistant, working with faculty members on a diverse array of classes. He’s a “co-teacher” who can take charge when needed, and he’s comfortable with projects that require a variety of teaching styles. Students give him high marks for the thorough and thoughtful feedback he provides on their work.

Outstanding Doctoral Student Teaching

Jingjing Chen

Department of Finance and Management Science

Students appreciate Chen’s ability to connect business theory and technical skills to real world applications in accounting and finance. During the pandemic, she transitioned a financial modeling class from a lab environment to an online setting, earning high marks from students for the format. Chen also makes time for individual students and is deeply invested in their success, colleagues said.

Outstanding Doctoral Student Research

Oscar Chi

School of Hospitality and Business Management

Chi has published 15 research articles, making him the most productive doctoral student for research in the School of Hospitality Business Management. His prolific track record mirrors that of an assistant professor getting ready for tenure and promotion. Because of his strong publication record, Chi has accepted an assistant professor job offer from University of Florida.