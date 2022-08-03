Athletics Advisory Committee to help navigate future athletics conference changes

As we enter a period of significant transformation within the Pac‑12 Conference, we are keenly aware of the far-reaching impact upcoming decisions will have on Washington State University, our dedicated student-athletes, and our entire community of supporters. The choices before us will shape the future of intercollegiate athletics at WSU for years to come.

Given the complexity and significance of these alternatives, we need to hear from a diversity of viewpoints to identify the best path forward. I have established the WSU Athletics Advisory Committee to help the university navigate these options. This committee will provide essential insights and feedback to Athletic Director Pat Chun and me as we explore the opportunities presented by potential new conference affiliations. The choices we make during this pivotal juncture will impact our remarkable student-athletes and will have a bearing on the financial health of WSU Athletics. These decisions will resonate throughout the wider WSU community as well.

Despite this period of uncertainty, there are exciting prospects ahead that will shape the future of WSU Athletics. I have asked the committee to begin its work in the coming days and will update the WSU community on the group’s progress.

Individuals invited to serve on the WSU Athletics Advisory Committee include:

Lester Barbero – WSU Alumni Association President

– WSU Alumni Association President Duane Brelsford – WSU alumnus/Pullman community representative

– WSU alumnus/Pullman community representative Luke Deschenes – ASWSU President, Pullman campus

– ASWSU President, Pullman campus Cory Duskin – WSU Everett Advisory Council Chair/parent of a student-athlete

– WSU Everett Advisory Council Chair/parent of a student-athlete Jon Haarlow – WSU Finance and Administration

– WSU Finance and Administration Lisa King – WSU Foundation Chair

– WSU Foundation Chair Tracy Klein – Faculty Senate

– Faculty Senate Matt Loveless – WSU faculty member

– WSU faculty member Anne McCoy – WSU Athletics

– WSU Athletics Jasneet Nijjar – Student-athlete

– Student-athlete Kristina Peterson-Wilson – Provost’s Office

– Provost’s Office Bruce Pinkleton – Dean, Murrow College of Communication

– Dean, Murrow College of Communication Tony Poston – WSU alumnus/Pullman community representative

– WSU alumnus/Pullman community representative Katy Ryan – Student-athlete

– Student-athlete Nancy Swanger – WSU faculty member

– WSU faculty member Jack Thompson – Former WSU student-athlete