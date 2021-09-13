Washington State University joins the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and the University of Washington in hosting a free two‑part virtual workshop on Friday, Sept. 17 to explore research collaboration and preview the new Energy Sciences Center (ESC).

“We’re excited to join PNNL and UW in this day‑long virtual event, which serves as a launching point for fostering collaborations between university staff and students and the scientific staff that will be housed in the ESC,” said Christopher Keane, vice chancellor for research in Pullman and vice president for research at WSU. “We encourage our professors, postdocs, and students to participate in this event.”

In part one of the workshop, PNNL will include a leadership kickoff, give an overview of ESC capabilities, showcase current collaborations, and have technical presentations by PNNL scientists on:

Catalysis and chemical conversions

Materials and phenomena for energy storage

Materials and characterization for quantum information sciences.

In the fall of 2021, the new $90 million ESC will open at PNNL. Research in the ESC will focus on fundamental studies of chemistry and materials for energy storage, as well as the development and characterization of materials for quantum information sciences. With capabilities that include advanced electron microscopy, x‑ray spectroscopy, and magnetic resonance instruments, the ESC will be one of the most advanced facilities in the world with the combination of experimental capabilities unavailable anywhere else in the country. The 140,000‑square‑foot facility will feature a combination of research laboratories, flexible-use open spaces, conference rooms, and offices for 250 PNNL researchers, visiting scientists and engineers, and support staff.

“The ESC will be a focal point for collaborative research among PNNL scientists, industry, and partners at the university, and other major institutions in the region, U.S., and abroad,” said Wendy Shaw, the chief science and technology officer in PNNL’s Physical and Computational Sciences Directorate. “Through these workshops, we are excited to work with the WSU faculty, researchers, and students to building collaborative pathways.”

Register for the eight‑hour workshop by going to the event website.

A second workshop is being planned by PNNL and university partners to foster discussion and identify collaborations around the three topic areas.

For questions about the event, contact Wendy Shaw at wendy.shaw@pnnl.gov or 509‑375‑5922 for technical information and Becky Ford at bford@pnnl.gov or 509‑372‑4977 for logistical information.