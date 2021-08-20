Students, faculty and staff have an opportunity to pitch their game-changing projects in need of funding as part of the upcoming Cougar Cage event hosted by the Palouse Club.

The second Cougar Cage event of 2021 is scheduled to take place Oct. 15 on the Pullman campus. As with the first event, projects can be funded for any dollar amount up to $50,000. Proposals are due by Sept. 15 and can be submitted to University Advancement’s staff member Nikki Winfree via email.

Pitches will be selected for funding by the Palouse Club, a group of Cougs from the Puget Sound region dedicated to supporting the success of the university. The group has guaranteed funding for three projects, in addition to the half dozen projects supported to the tune of nearly $300,000 earlier this spring.

Members of the Palouse Club were particularly intrigued at the first event by research projects with the potential to have a transformative impact and promote WSU as a leader in that area of study, said Acting Vice President for Advancement Mike Connell. The group was also interested in projects that could bring additional revenue to the university in the form of business or technology spin-offs.

Proposals must include a roster of presenters, a description of the project, an impact assessment or prospective return on investment, a cost analysis and a simple budget. Projects that are selected will receive one-time funding.

Submissions that aim to purchase research equipment or materials, support scholarships, make upgrades to classroom or lab spaces or small renovations to make a space more functional are among those that are eligible for funding.

Pitches will be narrowed down to a dozen before being evaluated by Connell and WSU President Kirk Schulz. The pair will select six proposals that will go on to full presentation with the Palouse Club. Presenters will have approximately 10 minutes to make their pitches and then respond to questions.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Winfree at Nikki.Winfree@wsu.edu.