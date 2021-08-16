Effective Aug. 23, Washington State University Libraries’ Holland and Terrell Libraries will return to their pre-pandemic schedule of staying open 24 hours a day Sunday through Thursday.

Office delivery of resources has resumed, and the popular locker pickup service will remain in place. The libraries will continue to offer mailing services to all patrons through the fall. In-person reference hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Patrons can also utilize online help anytime.

Library staff and faculty will be staffing an information tent on the Glenn Terrell Mall to assist people from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, 23, and 24.

Owen Science and Engineering Library is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday, noon to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Animal Health Library will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-10 p.m. Sunday. The AHL added more study space with the removal of the yellow circulation desk, as well as a virtual reality station with help from a regional Network of the National Libraries of Medicine technology grant obtained in 2020. This provides students an immersive experience with open educational virtual reality software, including VR Anatomy and vLume single-molecule localization microscopy.

Kemble Stout Music Listening Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. MASC will soon have roughly 20 out-of-print WSU Press books digitized and converted to open educational resources. (More about this project will be announced later.)

The Spokane Academic Library resumes 24-hour access this fall to Spokane-based WSU and Eastern Washington University students with active ID cards. The week of Aug. 16, the library will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning Aug. 23, the library will be open to the public 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Max E. Benitz Memorial Library on the WSU Tri-Cities campus will be open in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with virtual hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday via Zoom.

Starting Aug. 18, the Vancouver Library will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the changes in hours, WSU Libraries’ systems department have completed installation of 75 new computers and monitors in Holland/Terrell, Owen, and Animal Health Libraries thanks to 2020-21 Student Technology Fee funding. About 30 computers were not replaced, but those have been updated and rebuilt. WSU Libraries received 2021-22 Student Technology Fee funding to replace aging Macs in Holland Library’s Dimensions Lab. The new Macs will be in place sometime in the fall semester.

The Dimensions Lab will be open during Holland/Terrell Library open hours. The Open Space (near the microfiche area) will have six PC workstations and two Macs recently updated and ready for use. Additionally, the adjacent enclosed space will have an audio workstation available, two computers connected to small self-serve 3D scanners, and the HP Sprout 3D scanner. The Audio Lab (WhisperRoom), 3D printer, 3D scanner room, and Oculus VR will be made available in early fall when the library has adequate student staffing and time to work out details with Access Services to finalize the reservation process. For help regarding the Dimensions Lab, please email libraries.helpdesk@wsu.edu.